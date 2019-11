Hayden Gilchrist, 3, makes his favorite stop for candy Thursday at a Kennewick fire truck while trick-or-treating at the Halloween on Main Street event in downtown Kennewick.

Gilchrist was with his mother, Christina, and aunt, Julie Pearce, right.

Organizers expected 2,000 to 3,000 participants in the annual Halloween event.

