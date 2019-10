Skeletons appear to be trying to escape from a yard called the “Yelm Cemetery” off West 27th Avenue in Kennewick.

Trick-or-treaters will have to summon up all their courage before traveling through the boneyard, including past a skeletal horse, to collect their treats on Halloween night.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW