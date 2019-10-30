Your Halloween trick-or-treat forecast: Ghostly cold

Little ghosts and witches in the Tri-Cities will need their caps and mittens for outdoor trick-or-treating.

Temperatures are forecast in the 40s the afternoon of Halloween, dropping into the 30s after 6 p.m.

The weather may be a few degrees warmer than earlier in the week Thursday, but still will remain well below normal, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The high on Halloween is expected to be about 43 at the Tri-Cities Airport, dropping to 19 degrees overnight.

Tri-Cities trick-or-treating events and other Halloween events are posted at bit.ly/TCHalloween2019.

The Benton Franklin Health District urges neighborhood trick-or-treaters to wear reflective tape, use glowsticks or carry a flashlight.

Twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween than on any other night of the year, it says.

Near record cold

The low Wednesday morning was 19, making it the second coldest temperature for the date on record in the Tri-Cities. The coldest Oct. 30 was 14 degrees in 1935.

Cold air from Canada will continue to push into the Tri-Cities area through Friday night, with temperatures warming some after that.

Highs could be in the low 50s Sunday and the mid 50s for the start of the work week, according to the weather service.

Lows could still be in the 20s Friday and Saturday night and then be about freezing Sunday and Monday nights in the Tri-Cities.