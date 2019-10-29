Single-digit cold could possibly break records in the Tri-Cities

Cold weather records could be set in Eastern Washington and Oregon early Wednesday morning, says the National Weather Service.

The temperature could drop about 25 degrees below what’s normal for the Tri-Cities.

A low of 9 is forecast by the National Weather Service as a strong cold front from the north moves over the Tri-Cities.

Pets should be brought indoors.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

To keep pipes from freezing on an outside wall, open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to un-insulated pipes under a sink. The heat indoors should be set no lower than 55 degrees.

Monday night was also expected to be cold, with lows dropping to about 20 degrees before dawn Tuesday morning.

Highs Tuesday are expected to be close to 41 degrees in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service. Normal highs for late October are about 57 degrees.

Tuesday should be the coldest day of the week, with highs climbing but still about 10 degrees below normal on Halloween. A high of about 47 is forecast on Thursday.

The low Wednesday is expected to be about 16, with lows in the 20s Halloween night through Saturday night.