Tri-Cities firefighters part of strike team heading to attack California fires

A firefighter stops to look at a wall of fire while battling a grass fire on East Cypress Road in Knightsen, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The grass fire originated 3:08 a.m. on Gateway Boulevard on Bethel Island as reported by the East Contra Costa Fire Department. The fire then spread to a second location on East Cypress Road at 5:45 a.m. Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group

Firefighters from Kennewick, Pasco and Benton County are headed to join crews throughout the West in fighting the ravaging California wildfires.

Cal Fire requested strike teams of engines to respond to Northern California to help, said Brian Ellis, deputy fire marshal with the Kennewick Fire Department.

The local mobilization region has identified several strike teams for fire crews from Southeast and Central Washington to respond through the state-to-state Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) & State mobilization process, he said Monday in a release.

Kennewick is sending a Type 3 wildland engine with a crew of three for a 14-day assignment. They will operate as part of an engine strike team with units from Pasco and Chelan County.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The strike team Leader for is Brandon Burton of the Pasco Fire Department.

Woodbridge firefighter Joe Zurilgen passes a burning home as the Kincade Fire rages in Healdsburg, Calif., on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019. Noah Berger AP Photo

Another team of firefighters from Benton and Walla Walla counties is also on its way.

That team is led by Don Taylor from Benton County Fire District 1.

The teams will travel to Biggs Junction, Ore., at Highway 97 Interstate 84, to meet with the entire group and travel as a team to California. They have yet to be assigned to a specific part of the fire.

A strike team is includes five units of similar type.

“California has a robust internal mutual aid system of move-ups and coverage,” Ellis said. “Our units will integrate into that system and receive assignments ranging from urban interface structure protection to backfill of existing stations to other active firefighting activities in communities under significant duress from high Santa Anna winds and explosive fire conditions.”

California’s biggest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, cut off power to an estimated 2.5 million people in the northern part of the state over the weekend in yet another round of blackouts aimed at preventing windblown electrical equipment from sparking more fires, reported the Associated Press.

The fire that broke out last week amid Sonoma County’s vineyards and wineries north of San Francisco grew to at least 103 square miles, destroying 94 buildings, including 40 homes, and threatening 80,000 more structures, authorities told the AP.

Nearly 200,000 people were under evacuation orders, mostly from the city of Santa Rosa.

In Southern California, the blaze on the west side of Los Angeles erupted before dawn Monday and roared up slopes into wealthy neighborhoods, threatening thousands of homes. Tens of thousands of people were ordered to clear out, the AP reported.