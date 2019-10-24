Cascade Natural Gas prices to jump starting next week — just when temps are dropping

Cascade Natural Gas rates will increase nearly 11 percent starting Nov. 1, according to the Washington state Utilities and Transportation Commission.

Natural gas customers of four utilities across the state are facing rate increases of 4 to 15 percent at the start of the next month, the commission said.

It blames last winter’s colder temperatures and the October 2018 break of the Enbridge natural gas main pipeline near Prince George, British Columbia.

The mainline that serves the Pacific Northwest was fixed within three weeks, but capacity delays continue through the winter.

The increase for Cascade, based in Kennewick, also was affected by costs of pipeline replacement, conservation programs, low-income assistance and tax issues related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, according to the commission.

The typical Cascade residential customer using 55 therms a month will pay $5.17 more a month for an average monthly bill of $53.23.

Cascade has customers in 68 communities in Washington, including Richland, Kennewick and Pasco.