Coming to a crossroads at Vista Field

Drivers relying on GPS navigation systems are in for a surprise next week when West Grandridge Boulevard reopens south of Rio Grande Avenue near Vista Field in Kennewick.

Construction crews have been busy realigning the roadway as part of the first phase of the Vista Field development project east of the Toyota Center.

The section to the north will be renamed Crosswind Boulevard.

The Port of Kennewick awarded a $4.9 million contract to Total Site Services of Richland to build the roads and other infrastructure.

The Vista Field neighborhood could become home to 1,200 homes, 311,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 500,000 square feet of office space, as well as nearly 9 acres of parks.

Drivers are encouraged to use West Okanogan Place and North Young Street as alternate routes through Oct. 29.

