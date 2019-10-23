Perfect pumpkin picking tradition in Pasco

Hailey Noah, 4, seems pleased with her pick of pumpkins Wednesday during her visit to the Harvest Festival pumpkin patch at Country Mercantile off Crestloch Road near Pasco.

The business has been celebrating the annual event for 23 years and expects about 5,000 school kids to pick a pumpkin during field trips, said manager Monique Kaas.

“It’s lots of fun. Now we are seeing kids that are bringing their kids,” she said.

Hailey was with her mother, Bianca, of Kennewick.

