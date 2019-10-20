Get your Tri-Cities fish and wildlife questions answered Oct. 22

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife will take questions from Tri-City-area residents during an online broadcast 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The digital open house is planned to answer questions about issues in Benton, Franklin, Kittitas and Yakima counties.

Kelly Susewind, state director, and Mike Livingston, regional director, also will give updates on land management, regional habitat projects, the agency’s budget challenges and the latest on the Yakima Elk Herd ahead of the modern firearm general season opener Oct. 26.

To watch the webcast and ask questions go to bit.ly/WDFWwebcast.