The Washington State Department of Transportation cautions drivers there could be some delays on Interstate 182 in Pasco this week because of guardrail repair work.

Maintenance crews will work on the one-mile stretch of interstate between Exits 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily beginning Monday.

There will be lane closures.

Drivers are advised to plan for added travel time.