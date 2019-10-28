Local

Kennewick’s first self-serve yogurt shop is closing

By Tri-City Herald Staff

The Yoplicity frozen yogurt store on West 27th in Kennewick is closing for business in November.
Yoplicity, the Tri-Cities’ first self-serve yogurt shop, will close Nov. 16.

The family-owned shop announced the closure on a sign on its door.

Employees confirmed the owners intend to shut down the business but gave no reason.

Customers are being encouraged to use their gift cards before the last day of business.

The shop is next to the Costa Vida restaurant, near the Cynergy Centre.

Tamara and John Peterson opened Yoplicity in 2011 after visiting a self-serve, pay-by-the-ounce shop in Southern California and deciding to replicate it in the Tri-Cities.

They later sold the business, and Yoplicity has since been joined by several other yogurt shops in the area.

Wendy Culverwell
Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.
