Kennewick’s first self-serve yogurt shop is closing
Yoplicity, the Tri-Cities’ first self-serve yogurt shop, will close Nov. 16.
The family-owned shop announced the closure on a sign on its door.
Employees confirmed the owners intend to shut down the business but gave no reason.
Customers are being encouraged to use their gift cards before the last day of business.
The shop is next to the Costa Vida restaurant, near the Cynergy Centre.
Tamara and John Peterson opened Yoplicity in 2011 after visiting a self-serve, pay-by-the-ounce shop in Southern California and deciding to replicate it in the Tri-Cities.
They later sold the business, and Yoplicity has since been joined by several other yogurt shops in the area.
