Pasco wants an aquatics center. Find out what it might look like this time around

Pasco officials will hold a pair of meetings Tuesday to gather comments on plans to ask voters to pay for an aquatics center.

The Pasco Public Facilities District Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at Pasco City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave., to review a new feasibility study.

The public also can share ideas at an open house from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Pasco Police Community Services Building, 215 W. Sylvester Road.

In 2013, voters across the Tri-Cities rejected an ambitious $35 million plan to build a competition pool, surf simulator, zero-depth entry pool, current channel and slide tower on Sandifur Parkway in Pasco.

Pasco voters supported the measure but were outvoted by their neighbors across the river.

The city has long wanted to proceed on its own.

The 2019 Legislature paved the way when it approved Pasco’s “vote to float” bill.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, added aquatics centers to the list of amenities allowed under the state’s Public Facilities District law.

Pasco would ask its voters to approve a one-tenth or two-tenths of a percent sales tax to build the aquatics center.

The Sandifur property was previously sold for a Subaru dealership. But the Broadmoor/Road 100 area is often described as the most likely location for the project.