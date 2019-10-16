Kids can get free books starting this week for Hispanic Heritage Month

Mid-Columbia Libraries is giving away books by Matt de la Pena to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Courtesy Mid-Columbia Libraries

Mid-Columbia Libraries is giving away books by author Matt de la Pena to celebrate the culmination of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The books will be distributed for free at all 12 library branches, including in the Tri-Cities, starting this week while supplies last. English and Spanish copies will be available.

De la Pena is the author of Newbery Medal-winning Last Stop on Market Street, four other picture books and seven young adult novels.

His latest book, “Superman: Dawnbreaker,” tells the story of the superhero’s coming-of-age in the Mexican-American community in Smallville.

Books for the giveaway are provided by Battelle, the sponsor of Mid-Columbia Reads.

The author will be in Kennewick Dec. 6 at Southridge High School for a bilingual presentation and student-led interview.