Kennewick bar renamed after being sued for a trademark violation

The bar arcade in Kennewick on Columbia Center Boulevard has been renamed “Power Up” after a Eugene bar accused it of violating a federal trademark in August.

Level Up Bar Arcade is now the Power Up Bar Arcade at 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., above Porter’s Real BBQ.

The venture of entrepreneurs Michael Miller and Gary Grant opened in 2018, offering classic arcade games in a bar setting in the heart of Kennewick’s shopping district.

The Eugene bar, also named “Level Up ” sued the Kennewick business for violating its trademark in federal court this summer.

Eugene’s Level Up Arcade opened in 2012 near the University of Oregon campus and secured trademark rights to the term for non-casino amusement arcades in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Northern California.

The businesses are similar, though Eugene has pool tables and serves bar food such as french fries.

The Kennewick bar and arcade was one of about two dozen Washington businesses using “Level Up” in its name, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s corporations division.

But it was the only one focused on entertainment.

“Power Up” is used by one Washington nonprofit whose status is “inactive.”

Online court records show the businesses reached a settlement and the lawsuit was dropped last week.

Miller is also a partner in neighboring Proof Gastropub and in Stick + Stone Neopolitan Wood-Fired Pizza at Queensgate in Richland.