A small earthquake was recorded near Benton City at 8:43 p.m. Monday, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

It was a 2.2 magnitude quake about 2.5 miles west of Benton City, or about 12 miles west of Richland.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network received one report of very weak shaking from a resident in Hermiston.

The seismic network is operated by the University of Washington and the University of Oregon.