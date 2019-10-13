Tri-Cities man killed when his pickup hits a semi. 2 others are hurt

SHARE COPY LINK

A Pasco man died when he crashed his pickup Saturday into a semi at the Interstate 84 and Highway 395 interchange south of the Tri-Cities near Stanfield, Oregon.

Lynn Dale Hiatt, 73, of Pasco, was driving a Dodge pickup west on the interstate, when he took the 188 exit onto Highway 395 northbound about 2:20 p.m., according to the Oregon State Police.

He failed missed the turn and drove onto the southbound lanes of Highway 395, said OSP.

His pickup hit the left rear side of a semi trailer that was getting onto the Interstate 84 on the westbound on-ramp.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hiatt died before he could be taken to a hospital, according to troopers.

Two passengers in his pickup were taken by ambulance to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. They were his wife, Remedios Hiatt, 76, and Lucia Casey, 54, both of Pasco.

Andrei Ceban, 30, of Vancouver, Wash., was driving the semi and was not injured.