Silver alert issued for missing 74-year-old West Richland woman

Diana Stevens

A silver alert was issued Sunday for a missing West Richland woman who suffers from dementia.

Diana Stevens, 74, drove away from her home driving a brown 2006 Ford Taurus, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The car has Washington license plate BAP2419.

She told her husband she was going to Virginia, but her husband doubts she has the ability to make the trip. She did not take a cell phone with her.

Stevens, who also has auditory hallucinations, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan vest, a blue jacket and black, square-shaped glasses.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Deputies ask that anyone who sees her or her car call 911.