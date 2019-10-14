Local
Free dental care, flu shots offered for veterans in Tri-Cities
Free dental care will be offered to veterans on Oct. 21 as long as appointments last.
Aspen Dental’s MouthMobile will be making one of its stops in a cross-country tour in Kennewick, where it will partner with Goodwill.
It is a fully equipped dental office on wheels that also provides oral cancer screenings.
The Veterans Administration provides dental care only to veterans who are 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were prisoners of war, leaving many searching for other affordable care.
To make an appointment and for location information, call Ronald Alexander at 509-460-4703. Appointments are filling fast.
Free flu shots also are available through the Veterans Administration for its enrolled or VA-eligible veterans at its clinic in the Federal Building in Richland.
Walk-in patients are welcome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
