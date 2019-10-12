Free day of health information planned in Kennewick

SHARE COPY LINK

A day of free talks on health care topics is planned Oct. 26 in Kennewick.

The Islamic Center of Tri-Cities has organized the Community Health Awareness Conference, with more than a dozen Tri-Cities-area doctors and other health care professionals speaking.

Topics will include cholesterol, diabetes, diet and disease prevention, sleep, mental health, cancer, heart health, kidney health, prostate health, childhood obesity, vaccinations and more.

Screenings and other health-related activities are planned.

The goal of the conference is to motivate people to make positive health changes and to provide an opportunity to meet health care professionals and ask questions.

The event will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

Participants are asked to register at bit.ly/TCHealthConf for the sessions of the conference they are interested in attending.