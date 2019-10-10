Putting a Richland spotlight on Washington manufacturing

SHARE COPY LINK

Ken Williams, president of Plastic Injection Molding Inc. in Richland, shows off his company’s new 32,000-square-foot building to visitors taking part in the third annual Manufacturing Week Bus Tour by the Association of Washington Business.

The association’s seven-day trek is designed to highlight manufacturing as a major contributor to Washington’s economy.

The statewide tour is expected to visit dozens of employers and cover more than 1,400 miles.

