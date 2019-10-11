Free cancer screenings offered in the Tri-Cities. Make an appointment now

SHARE COPY LINK

Free breast and cervical cancer screenings will be offered two Saturdays in October in the Tri-Cities.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is partnering with Speck Family Dealerships, with the dealership donating one mammogram for every new vehicle sold in October.

The dealership also will provide transportation to and from the screenings for those who need it.

Appointments for the screenings are required by calling 509-737-3420.

They will be offered the morning of Oct. 12 at Kadlec Clinic Associated Physicians for Women, 945 Goethals Drive, Richland.

They will be offered the morning of Oct. 26 at Lourdes West Pasco, 7425 Wrigley Drive, Pasco.