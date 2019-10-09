Targeting invasive weeds in Burbank

SHARE COPY LINK

Mid-Columbia and state agencies conducted a targeted fire Wednesday on a old farm field near McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Burbank.

The intentional fire was set to remove invasive species, followed by spraying a herbicide to kill the annual grasses in hopes that the native perennial plants will take over.

The burn also was part of the Fall Cascadia Prescribed Fire Exchange led by The Nature Conservancy’s North America Fire Initiative, a two-week, hands-on program teaching fire professionals from the U.S. and British Columbia.

