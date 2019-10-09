Deadline looms to claim playground pickets

SHARE COPY LINK

Brandon Lange, city of Kennewick recreation, facility & marketing supervisor, holds up an example of an inscribed wooden fence picket that helped fund the rebuilding of the 2004 Playground of Dreams following an arson fire in Columbia Park.

An estimated 1,400 pickets were removed by volunteers in 2018 in preparation for a major playground renovation.

The city has a deadline of Oct. 30 for individuals, families and businesses to claim about 1,200 of the pickets left in storage.

Go to KennewickRecreation.com to claim your picket.

