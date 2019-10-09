Local

People heading for Seattle can’t use I-90 to cross the Columbia River

Kennewick, WA

If you’re planning on heading west on Interstate 90 today, you’ll want to plan on taking a detour near Vantage.

A fuel tanker spilled fuel near the east end of the Vantage Bridge, which spans the Columbia River at the border of Grant and Kittitas counties.

Details about how the spill happened were not available.

The spill closed the westbound lanes, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. They do not have a time for when it will open again. They are advising people to use Highway 26 and Highway 243 to go through Yakima.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  