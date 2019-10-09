People heading for Seattle can’t use I-90 to cross the Columbia River

SHARE COPY LINK

If you’re planning on heading west on Interstate 90 today, you’ll want to plan on taking a detour near Vantage.

A fuel tanker spilled fuel near the east end of the Vantage Bridge, which spans the Columbia River at the border of Grant and Kittitas counties.

Details about how the spill happened were not available.

The spill closed the westbound lanes, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. They do not have a time for when it will open again. They are advising people to use Highway 26 and Highway 243 to go through Yakima.

