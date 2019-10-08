Benton County political leader and Tri-City businessman dies

Courtesy Benton County Republicans

The chairman of the Benton County Republican Party has died unexpectedly.

Allen William Berkman, better known as Bill, was 55.

Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said he appeared to have died from natural causes, but an autopsy is planned to confirm that.

Paramedics were called when he was seen unresponsive in a car at the McDonald’s restaurant on Queensgate Drive in Richland late afternoon Monday. He could not be revived.

He told a Herald reporter five days earlier that he was fighting pneumonia.

Berkman, a former manager for software companies in the Silicon Valley, moved to the Tri-Cities about 15 years ago.

He owned the MenZone, an upscale men’s barber shop with locations in Kennewick and Pasco.

He was elected as the chairman of the Benton County Republic party in December 2016.

Berkman was “a big voice for the Republican party in the area,” Leach said.