Honoring a fallen Tri-Cities trooper

Family, friends and local law enforcement officers gather to honor Washington State Patrol Trooper James Saunders on the 20th anniversary of his death in Pasco on Monday night.

His wife and daughter, who now also works for the WSP, were among the speakers at the event that’s been held annually on Oct. 7 at the site of his death off Lewis Street.

A wreath was laid at his memorial marker at the site, and his former colleagues recounted stories about Saunders, who served nearly nine years before he was shot during a traffic stop.

His killer is now serving a life sentence in prison in Walla Walla.