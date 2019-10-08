‘Connell National Forest’ singed by raging overnight wildfire

SHARE COPY LINK

Firefighters saved a Connell landmark from a wildfire that scorched 5,000 acres by Tuesday morning.

Regina Grassl, the self-proclaimed ranger of Connell’s “National Forest,” said some firefighters stopped the blaze from reaching the single tree near Highway 395.

It was a bit singed, but the evergreen and the cutout of Smokey the Bear survived the blaze, she told the Herald.

Grassl wasn’t the only person grateful to the firefighters after 30 mph gusts pushed the fire from Mesa to Connell overnight.

The Manton Way Fire started shortly around 1 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Highway 395 and Highway 17. There are conflicting reports on whether it was started by a truck.

Then a cold front blowing through the area made it difficult to stop even with the humidity.

Blowing smoke forced the southbound lanes of 395 to close for several hours Monday evening.

Firefighters worked throughout the night, and into the early morning, and had the blaze about 30 percent contained by about 8 a.m., according to Franklin County Fire District 3 officials.

More strike teams were called in to help Tuesday.

Homes threatened

Flames came within sight of the Connell Park Estates Trailer Park, but firefighters were able to stop the fire before it damaged homes, according to the Franklin County Graphic’s Facebook page.

North Franklin School District opened for classes on Tuesday at its elementary, middle and high school in Connell, but they limited outdoor activity until the air quality improves.

For now they are monitoring the air to decide if it’s safe to hold sports practices.

The school district opened the high school cafeteria Monday night to anyone needing a place out of the smoke.

Tuesday morning high school workers prepared lunch for the firefighters, while people in the community donated dozens of cups of coffee and several Red Bulls through Kaffrin’s coffee shop.

A lone tree sits in “Connell National Forest” traveling south on Highway 395 before mile marker 51. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri City Herald

Grassl was grateful for the firefighters who took the time to save the roadside attraction that she and Carol Lindner helped resurrect near milepost 51 in 2017.

The original “forest” started with a branch farmer Ron Loeber found jammed in his combine in 1974. The dryland farmer yanked it out, tossed it to the side and continued his work.

The branch turned into a tree and someone hung a sign on it calling it the “Connell National Forest.”

Then in 1999, two young men used a chainsaw to cut down the tree.

Since resurrecting the “forest,” Grassl added a cutout of Smokey the Bear for fun.