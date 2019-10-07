Pasco underpass still open after truck driver with meth hits railing, police say

The Lewis Street underpass in Pasco was damaged but is still open after a driver crashed a semi truck into the aging structure Sunday afternoon.

The Pasco Police Department reports the crash left the semi on top of the east end of the pedestrian stairwell on the north side of the underpass.

The collision sent chunks of concrete railing plummeting down the stairs.

Officers arrested James T. Harty, 44, of Hillsboro, Ore., after he was seen running into the railroad yard below, where he apparently tried to climb into parked locomotives.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Harty was booked into the Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for possessing methamphetamine. He was also cited for misdemeanor hit and run, trespassing, drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact dispatch, 509-628-0333, or to email Officer Eric Fox, foxe@pasco-wa.gov.