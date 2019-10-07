Transforming trauma into papermaking

SHARE COPY LINK

Drew Matott, left, of the Peace Paper Project helps WSU Tri-Cities student Elizabeth Horn level the watery pulp mixture on her mold during a workshop in the art of traditional papermaking at the branch campus in Richland.

The organization incorporates the art as a therapeutic practice for survivors of trauma.

Participants learn how to turn pieces of clothing or other fabric into paper that can be used for journals and artwork.

Free daily workshops are offered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday Oct. 10. at the WSU Student Union Building. The public is welcome to drop in.

