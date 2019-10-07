Tri-Cities hockey house sells at auction. Mansion buyers remain a mystery

SHARE COPY LINK

The Horse Heaven Hills mansion originally built by “Olie the Goalie” Kolzig and his wife Christin sold Saturday in a high-profile auction.

Daniel DeCaro, president and founder of DeCaro Auctions, called the auction a success.

He declined to identify the winning bidders or final price until the deal closes except to say that it is a couple who will be happy to live there.

The mystery buyers have 30 days from the auction to close the deal.

DeCaro said the home was meticulously maintained and decorated by the current owners, which contributed to widespread interest.

Forty prospective buyers, hailing from Alaska and Washington, toured the mansion in the weekends leading up to the sale.

Eleven registered to bid and eight attended the auction. Bidding, he said, was spirited.

House that hockey built

Kolzig, a former Tri-City American who played in the NHL, and his wife built the mansion in 2004 as a permanent home. They relocated to the East Coast after he returned to his old team, the Washington Capitols, to coach their goalies.

The sprawling, 15,000-square-foot home languished on the market for two years until it sold for $2.3 million to a trust associated with car dealer Russ Dean and his wife Jan in 2013.

The trust hired DeCaro Auctions to sell the property at what is called an “absolute” auction, meaning it was sold without a reserve or minimum price.

In the weeks prior to the auction, the property was listed on Realtor.com with an asking price of nearly $6.3 million.

Saturday’s auction was a private affair, limited to registered bidders who brought cashier’s checks for $50,000 and blank checks.

The winning bidder was required to leave a 10 percent down payment, consisting of the cashier’s check and the balance on the blank check.

The buyer must close the deal or face the loss of the down payment.

The Kennewick estate first built by Olie “the Goalie” Kolzig and his wife Christin is on the market again. The 15,260-square-foot mansion is listed at more than $6 million but was sold to the highest bidder Oct. 5. Image courtesy DeCaro Auctions

The mansion sits on 95 acres overlooking the hills of western Kennewick. It features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a caretaker house, gym, pool, wine cellar, game room and other luxury touches.

The property has an annual tax bill of more than $28,500, based on the current Benton County assessment of $2.13 million.