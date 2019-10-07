Raccoon on road sends Kennewick motorcyclist crashing

SHARE COPY LINK

A Kennewick motorcyclist lost control of her bike Sunday when she hit a raccoon running across a Yakima County highway.

Michelle R. Nolan, 50, was taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital after the afternoon wreck. She was not in the hospital Monday and her condition is unknown.

The Washington State Patrol said Nolan was riding a 2007 Suzuki VL800 westbound on Highway 22 about two miles north of Toppenish when the raccoon tried crossing the road.

She lost control of the motorcycle and landed on the shoulder of the highway. Nolan was wearing a helmet.

It’s unclear if the raccoon survived.