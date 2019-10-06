Local
Ducks along the Columbia
Volunteers scoop out over 30,000 rubber ducks out of the Columbia River during Mid-Columbia Duck Race at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Saturday.
The owner of the winning duck gets a 2020 Toyota Corolla XLE.
