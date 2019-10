SHARE COPY LINK

A real estate agent and construction company are raising money to fight cancer in the Tri-Cities area with sprinkler blowouts.

Agent Bobbie Ingraham and VEC3 construction are offering sprinkler blowouts on weekends in October with proceeds donated to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation.

Participants are asked to make a donation of any amount.

To schedule the service, call 509-396-4047.