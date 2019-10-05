Local
Benton County names interim administrator
Loretta Smith Kelty has been named interim Benton County administrator following the Sept. 30 retirement of David Sparks.
Smith Kelty was formerly deputy administrator under Sparks.
Sparks joined the treasurer’s office in 1985 and became administrator in 2000.
The Benton County Commission released a statement Friday praising his service.
“His dedication is deeply appreciated and his impact will be felt for years to come. It is with the utmost gratitude that we thank David for all of his contributions to our community and organization, and we wish him a long and happy retirement,” it read.
The county administrator’s 2018 salary was $144,000.
