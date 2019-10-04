Help the hungry. Yokes and McCurley team up for Octoberfest food drive

SHARE COPY LINK

McCurley Integrity Dealerships and Yoke’s Fresh Markets have teamed up for a food drive through the month of October.

Nonperishable items can be dropped off at any McCurley auto dealership in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla. The dealerships also have set a goal to raise $40,000 to donate to food banks through automotive sales.

Yokes’ Fresh Market stores will be selling bags of food for $5 or $10 at customer check-out that can be placed in the donation bins at the stores.

The food and money raised will be donated to Tri-Cities Food Bank, Salvation Army, Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, St. Vincent de Paul, Golden Age Food Source and Blue Mountain Action Council.

Last year’s Octoberfest food drive brought the total donated over 17 years to 862,000 pounds of food.