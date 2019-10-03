Throwback Thursday: Highlander Apartments blaze takes a toll

SHARE COPY LINK

Three Kennewick firefighters are exhausted after fighting a fire that destroyed a 16-unit apartment complex under construction at the Highlander Apartments on West Fourth Avenue in April 1979.

One fireman was taken to Kennewick General Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Another suffered some burns.

In all 35 firefighters battled the blaze.

A worker at the complex said the fire was started by a plumber’s welding torch.