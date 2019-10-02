Seriously, Jeff Dunham is coming to Kennewick. He’s bringing pals Walter, Peanut and Achmed

Comedian Jeff Dunham with Peanut. Courtesy

Comedian Jeff Dunham will bring his “Seriously!” tour to Kennewick next spring.

The 53-stop tour begins this fall and comes to the Pacific Northwest in April, with a stop at Toyota Center at the Three Rivers Campus in Kennewick on April 23. He will be in Boise on April 25 and Portland on April 24.

Presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. Oct. 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 6. General admission tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at jeffdunham.com.

Dunham tours extensively and recently released a Netflix Originals Stand-up Special, “Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself,” which was taped over two performances in June in his hometown, Dallas, Texas.

His autobiography, “All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me,” was on the New York Times’ Best Seller list for three years. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.