Seahawks mascot Blitz charms 500 Pasco students to try something new — and good for them

Dozens of students filled Captain Gray STEM Elementary school Tuesday morning, so they could visit with Blitz, the Seattle Seahawks mascot.

While the fuzzy bird was the center of attention, the event had another purpose — to get kids through the door for breakfast.

It worked.

Nearly 500 kids got a carton a yogurt, granola and fruit parfait, a carton of milk and fruit. This is nearly double the number the Pasco school sees come in for breakfast on a normal day.

The event was a partnership between marketing company Chelan Fresh, The Dairy Farmers of Washington and the Seattle Seahawks to promote healthy eating, and kick off the Fuel Up to Play 60, a fitness program supported by the football team, at the the school.

“Our dairy farmers give back to their communities daily, and we are excited to help fuel student success by making a nutritious breakfast more accessible,” said Scott Kinney, the Dairy Farmers of Washington CEO.