Help homeless Tri-City teens at Beggars Banquet fundraiser

Tickets are on sale for the popular Beggars Banquet to support the Tri-Cities Safe Harbor Support Center and My Friends’ Place, its homeless teen sanctuary.

“Every night Tri-Cities teens are living in cars, under overpass bridges, in tents and on friends’ couches,” said Karen Kirk-Brockman, executive director of Safe Harbor Support Center.

The Nov. 2 fundraiser at the Benton County Fairgrounds will include a soup-tasting contest featuring entries from Tri-Cities-area restaurants and live and silent auctions.

Tickets cost $50 or $400 for a table for eight for the event that starts at 5:30 p.m.

VIP tickets are also available for a pre-function party at 4:30 p.m., limited to 100 people. VIP ticketholders will receive a soup bowl made by local artist Pat Flemming. VIP tickets cost $100.

Purchase tickets at bit.ly/SHBeggarsBanquet