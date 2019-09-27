Heritage Days in Pasco celebrates history of region. Family-friendly event continues Saturday

Watch these Tri-City kids race against a machine Heritage Days is a two day event at Sacajawea Park in Pasco giving students and the public an inside look at how people lived in the past. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heritage Days is a two day event at Sacajawea Park in Pasco giving students and the public an inside look at how people lived in the past.

Richland’s White Bluffs Elementary School fourth-graders Ephraim Doroschuk, left, and Keira Pines saw off a piece of wood as they race against a steam-powered machine that is doing the same task during Heritage Days at Sacajawea Park in Pasco on Friday.

The event will open Saturday to the public at 10 a.m. and has 46 exhibits. Watch a video at www.tricityherald.com/video.

The event’s website says: “Sacajawea State Park ... is the site where the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery camped over 200 years ago.

“At the Sacajawea Heritage Days, there are Lewis & Clark re-enactors, members of the Umatilla and Yakama Nations, and the Wanapums, along with mountain man encampments, local museums, and other people who enjoy sharing their skills and knowledge about what life was like nearly two centuries ago.”