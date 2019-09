It’s a tethered liftoff for hot air balloons taking part in Friday’s sunrise launch for the 30th annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally at the Port of Benton’s Prosser airport. Tri-City Herald

Unfavorable winds aloft prevented pilots from free flight on the first day of the three-day rally.

About 20 balloons are participating.

The popular night glow at Art Fiker Stadium starts at dusk on Saturday.