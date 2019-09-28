More than 40 victims of domestic violence to be remembered in Tri-Cities

Domestic Violence Vigil at Howard Amon Park The annual event, hosted by Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties as part of Violence Awareness Month, featured 40 life-size silhouettes representing victims killed as a result of domestic violence in the Tri-Cities since 1998. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The annual event, hosted by Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties as part of Violence Awareness Month, featured 40 life-size silhouettes representing victims killed as a result of domestic violence in the Tri-Cities since 1998.

A memorial vigil to remember those killed by domestic violence and to honor survivors is set for Thursday in Richland.

The annual vigil is organized by Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The vigil will feature more than 40 life-size silhouettes representing victims killed in domestic violence incidents in the Tri-Cities area since 1998.

More than 2,000 lights will shine to represent the people served by Domestic Violence Services each year.

Families and friends may memorialize the silhouette of their loved ones starting at 6 p.m.

The program starts with blessing of the Dia de Los Muertos altar at 6:30 p.m. Victims names will be read and the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers will perform.

The vigil will be held at the HAPO stage of John Dam Plaza on George Washington Way.