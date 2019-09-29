Helping heal the grief caused by addiction is goal of Tri-Cities therapy series

Why it’s so hard to break an opioid addiction More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.

Chaplaincy Behavioral Health and the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition are teaming up to offer a therapy series on Tuesday evenings.

The series, called “Healing from the Grief and Trauma of Addiction,” is open to family members and those in recovery.

The initial series is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. once a week from Oct. 8 through Dec. 3 at the Chaplaincy, 1480 Fowler St., Richland.

There is no cost. Call 509-783-7417 to register.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW