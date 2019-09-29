Local
Helping heal the grief caused by addiction is goal of Tri-Cities therapy series
Chaplaincy Behavioral Health and the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition are teaming up to offer a therapy series on Tuesday evenings.
The series, called “Healing from the Grief and Trauma of Addiction,” is open to family members and those in recovery.
The initial series is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. once a week from Oct. 8 through Dec. 3 at the Chaplaincy, 1480 Fowler St., Richland.
There is no cost. Call 509-783-7417 to register.
