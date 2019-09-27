Local
Free evening hunters ed class starting in Pasco. Registration fills quickly
Hunter Safety field exercise: What to expect
A free hunter education class will be offered evenings in Pasco starting Oct. 7.
The class will meet 6 to 9 p.m. Oct 7-11, plus Oct. 14. A field day will be held 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 12.
The class will cover gun and outdoor safety, wildlife management and hunter responsibility.
Hunter education is required through either an online or in-person class for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, to get a hunting license in Washington state.
The class will meet at Griggs Department Store, 801 W. Columbia St., Pasco, which is holding the classes in cooperation with the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Advance registration is mandatory and will be available at bit.ly/FallHunterEd until the class fills. The class usually fills quickly.
