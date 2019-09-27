Free evening hunters ed class starting in Pasco. Registration fills quickly

Hunter Safety field exercise: What to expect This video from Idaho's Hunter Education program shows what to expect from a typical field exercise day during a hunter safety course. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This video from Idaho's Hunter Education program shows what to expect from a typical field exercise day during a hunter safety course.

A free hunter education class will be offered evenings in Pasco starting Oct. 7.

The class will meet 6 to 9 p.m. Oct 7-11, plus Oct. 14. A field day will be held 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 12.

The class will cover gun and outdoor safety, wildlife management and hunter responsibility.

Hunter education is required through either an online or in-person class for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1972, to get a hunting license in Washington state.

The class will meet at Griggs Department Store, 801 W. Columbia St., Pasco, which is holding the classes in cooperation with the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Advance registration is mandatory and will be available at bit.ly/FallHunterEd until the class fills. The class usually fills quickly.