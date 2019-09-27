Relive history at Heritage Days in Pasco state park. Event is free

Heritage Days at Sacajawea State Park Over 1,500 students form the Mid-Columbia have the opportunity to see history in a new way during the annual Heritage Days event at Sacajawea State Park. The annual festival documents culture at the park through the years, from Lewis and Clark to Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Over 1,500 students form the Mid-Columbia have the opportunity to see history in a new way during the annual Heritage Days event at Sacajawea State Park. The annual festival documents culture at the park through the years, from Lewis and Clark to

Visitors to Sacajawea Historical State Park in Pasco can step back in time to when the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery camped near the Tri-Cities in 1805.

The annual Discovery Days at the state park is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday is the most popular day for visitors because no Discover Pass is required for parking.

The park will still be busy on Friday as about 2,000 Tri-Cities-area third- and fourth-graders are bused to the park for hands-on activities.

Living history interpreters will bring the era to life — in character as fur traders, mountain people and Corps of Discovery explorers — with demonstrations, music and storytelling.

The Native American history and culture of the Columbia Plateau will be celebrated by performances and talks by Umatilla, Yakama and Wanapum artists, dancers and educators.

Information also will be available on the Ice Age Floods and the Daughters of the Pioneers, who deeded the park in 1927. The visitor’s center will be open. A $1 donation is requested from visitors to the center.

Unlike previous events, longtime volunteer and organizer Sharon Stewart will not be present. She died in July.