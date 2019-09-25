Rep. Dan Newhouse statement on impeachment inquiry

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, released a statement Wednesday that calls the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s communications with the Ukraine a ‘media spectacle.”

His statement reads:

House Democrats and Nancy Pelosi have devolved the People’s House into little more than a constant media spectacle. Their continued attacks on our nation’s presidency weaken our democracy and threaten our national security. I read the transcript President Trump released today of his phone call with President Zelensky. It does not contain a ‘quid-pro-quo’ deal with Ukraine. Congress should be legislating on behalf of the American people, not continuing endless investigations and reckless impeachment inquiries fueled by media frenzy.