Pasco commission for inclusion and diversity holds its first community forum Sept. 26

The Pasco Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Commission holds the first in a series of community forums at 6 p.m. Thursday at the former Pasco Theatre, 517 W. Lewis St.. File

The Pasco Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Commission holds the first in a series of community forums at 6 p.m. Thursday at the former Pasco Theatre, 517 W. Lewis St.

The commission created by the city council in 2018 will hold forums in each of Pasco’s six voting districts through 2020 to engage residents in helping the city improve services, programs, facilities and policies.

Each will feature food provided by clients of Pasco Specialty Kitchen.

Thursday’s event honors the upcoming season of Diwali with food provided by Fast and Curryous Catering and coffee service by Chuy Frez Roasters.