Waiting in style for the next bus
Artistic bus shelter installation in downtown Kennewick
Banlin Construction workers Larry Brisbois, left, and Miguel Berry guide the second of three sections of a new artistic bus shelter into place Wednesday as a front-end loader lifts the steel piece onto a foundation at the Columbia Gardens wine village in downtown Kennewick.
The shelter, named Rolling Mass, was created by artist Kevin Berry of Phoenix.
The area behind the seat backs is filled with marbles the color of wine grapes that will be lit at night.
The project is part of the Port of Kennewick and its community partners’ commitment to incorporate public art in the renewal of Clover Island and Columbia Drive.
