Unpacking for some good reading

Preparing for a friendly Giant Book Sale in Kennewick Fernie Coe, acting president of The Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries, shares details about the non-profit groups' semi-annual Giant Book Sale being held at the Kennewick Branch on South Union Street.

Volunteer Kathy Meline unpacks boxes of books Tuesday for the semi-annual Giant Book Sale by The Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries in the main Kennewick branch on South Union Street.

The five-day sale on thousands of used books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks opens to the public on Sept. 26 but library club members get access starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25.

The cost of a membership is $5 a year, and new members can sign up at the door.

To learn more, watch a video at: tricityherald.com/videos