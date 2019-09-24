At the crossroads for paving progress

Paving project heads east on Kennewick Avenue Paving equipment makes its way in the eastbound lanes of Kennewick Avenue from Highway 395 near Vista Way. The work is part of a road improvement project stretching to Fruitland Street in downtown Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Paving equipment makes its way in the eastbound lanes of Kennewick Avenue from Highway 395 near Vista Way. The work is part of a road improvement project stretching to Fruitland Street in downtown Kennewick.

Pavers hired by the city of Kennewick make their way in the eastbound lanes of Kennewick Avenue on Tuesday from Highway 395 near Vista Way in Kennewick.

The paving is part of a estimated two-week road improvement project that stretches to Fruitland Street downtown.

Drivers can expect continued congestion, delays and temporary lane restrictions this week.

